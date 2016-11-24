China, U.S. reach accord on N. Korean sanctions resolution

After more than 10 weeks of intense negotiations, China has reached a basic agreement with the United States on the latest draft U.N. sanctions resolution to be imposed on North Korea for carrying out its fifth nuclear test, Security Council sources said Wednesday.

Following the latest development, the two countries have begun talks with the three other permanent Security Council members -- Britain, France and Russia.

But rough going is still expected before they reach a final accord, as Moscow has raised issues with the text, the sources said.

Diplomats have largely been tight-lipped about the sensitive discussions other than describing how progress in recent days has been "steady" and "incremental."

"We are making progress toward a Security Council resolution, tightening the sanctions regime against the DPRK, and we're going to take our time to get it right, but we are making progress," British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft told reporters Monday, referring to the country by the acronym of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Meanwhile, also on Tuesday, North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations, Ja Song Nam, asked the president of the council to circulate a letter to the full membership.

The correspondence included an eight-page memorandum from the Foreign Ministry accusing the United States of "criminal acts" which have "pushed the DPRK towards strengthening of its nuclear forces."

Despite its latest test, which Pyongyang claimed to be its largest yet, having taken place on Sept. 9, the 15-member council has not been able to take action before differences -- largely between Beijing, the North's closest ally, and Washington -- have been ironed out.

Typically once agreement between the two is reached, a draft is then circulated to the other permanent members. Once agreement is reached at that level, a draft text quickly moves to the 10 elected members, which currently include Japan, before a vote is taken up.

Traditionally Beijing has been hesitant to impose sanctions and has repeatedly raised concerns about minimizing any potential impact on ordinary civilians through such restrictions.

When the fourth nuclear test was carried out on Jan. 6, which was then followed the next month by a satellite launch, the harshest sanctions resolution to date was adopted unanimously on March 2.

On top of the unprecedented number of nuclear tests, Pyongyang has also undertaken more than 20 ballistic missile tests, with the last two in October being intermediate-range Musudan missiles that failed.

North Korea first tested a nuclear device in 2006, followed by others in 2009 and in 2013 before two more took place this year.

