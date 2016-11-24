M6.1 quake hits northeastern Japan, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 jolted northeastern and eastern Japan on Thursday morning, the region hit by a more powerful quake two days ago, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued.

No abnormalities were observed at two nuclear power plants near the epicenter off the northeastern Japan coast -- the crippled Fukushima Daiichi and idled Fukushima Daini -- after the 6:23 a.m. quake, the operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said.

The quake measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures and 3 in Miyagi, Yamagata, Tochigi, Saitama and Chiba prefectures, the agency said.