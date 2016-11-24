1st Nov. snowfall in 54 years in Tokyo disrupts transport

Snow fell in Tokyo and other parts of eastern Japan Thursday, the first snowfall in November in the capital in 54 years, with the unusually cold snap disrupting traffic and spiking electricity demand.

East Japan Railway Co. said services on parts of the Ome and Chuo lines were suspended as snow-laden tree branches sagged over the tracks. Trains on other lines such as Seibu and Keio also saw delays, operators said.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said electricity consumption surged to 95 percent of supply capacity as of 10 a.m. due to rising demand for heating.