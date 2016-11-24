Close

Kyodo News

November 24, 2016 13:34

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:18 24 November 2016

S. Korea's opposition to seek vote on Park impeachment in early Dec.

SEOUL, Nov. 24, Kyodo

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party of Korea said Thursday it will seek to have parliament vote in early December on a motion to impeach President Park Geun Hye over her involvement in an influence-peddling scandal.

"We will seek to vote on the impeachment motion as early as Dec. 2, and no later than Dec. 9," Rep. Woo Sang Ho, the party's whip, was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency.

The Democratic Party of Korea and two other opposition parties are seeking to impeach Park over allegations that Park's confidante Choi Soon Sil used her relationship with Park to win sizeable donations from corporations for her nonprofit foundations. Park also faces allegations that she colluded with Choi and two other suspects in many of the allegations raised.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 18 months in jail
  2. 19 Nov 2016North Korea holds congress for women for 1st time in 3 decades
  3. 18 Nov 2016Marcos' remains buried at Philippine Heroes' Cemetery
  4. 18 Nov 2016Japan enacts law to better oversee foreign trainees' work environment
  5. 19 Nov 2016Cambodia detects first Zika infection case in years

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete