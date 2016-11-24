S. Korea's opposition to seek vote on Park impeachment in early Dec.

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party of Korea said Thursday it will seek to have parliament vote in early December on a motion to impeach President Park Geun Hye over her involvement in an influence-peddling scandal.

"We will seek to vote on the impeachment motion as early as Dec. 2, and no later than Dec. 9," Rep. Woo Sang Ho, the party's whip, was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency.

The Democratic Party of Korea and two other opposition parties are seeking to impeach Park over allegations that Park's confidante Choi Soon Sil used her relationship with Park to win sizeable donations from corporations for her nonprofit foundations. Park also faces allegations that she colluded with Choi and two other suspects in many of the allegations raised.