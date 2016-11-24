Olympics: Proposal to move rowing/canoe to Miyagi venue to be shelved

A proposal to move the rowing/canoe sprint events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan is likely to be shelved, sources close to those reviewing some venues for the games said Thursday.

Although the alternative to the original plan to build a new venue in Tokyo Bay was proposed by a Tokyo metropolitan government panel as a cost-cutting measure, related sports organizations have expressed concern that a separate athletes village would have to be set up outside of Tokyo.

Some have also pointed out that canceling the plan to build the Sea Forest Waterway on the fringes of Tokyo Bay would result in incurring indemnity payments.