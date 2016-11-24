Close

Kyodo News

November 24, 2016 16:35

14:12 24 November 2016

At least 40 killed in scaffolding collapse at China power plant

BEIJING, Nov. 24, Kyodo

At least 40 people have been killed and five others injured in a scaffolding collapse Thursday at a power plant in eastern China's Jiangxi Province, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The death toll is likely to rise as an unknown number of people remain trapped following the accident, in which a worker platform of the plant's cooling tower under construction collapsed around 7 a.m., the report said.

Photographs posted online show scaffolding debris scattered across the floor of the cooling tower and numerous emergency vehicles at the accident site in the city of Fengcheng.

