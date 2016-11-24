FEATURE: Sapporo craft artist creates cardboard animals with touch of realism

Suguru Yoshida, an art major at a university in northern Japan, has elevated the ordinary practice of making cardboard animals to the realm of realism, with such creations as a tiger that seems to be moving and a fluffy sheep.

Yoshida, 29, says he chose cardboard due to his involvement in producing playground tools and toys for children using commonly available materials. He was drawn to pasteboard as it is more resilient than regular paper and more lightweight than wood.

A few of his works were put on display in a section of an underground pedestrian passage in central Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, in late October.