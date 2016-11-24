SMAP not confirmed for annual year-end music program

NHK has failed, at least for the moment, to secure SMAP for its signature year-ending music program, meaning one of Japan's most popular and longest-lived pop groups may not perform on the famous program before they break up.

The public broadcaster announced the lineup for this year's "Kohaku Utagassen" on Thursday, consisting of 23 singers and groups slated to represent each of the red and white teams, but SMAP, the now middle-aged boy band with a rabid fan base, was not among them.

After talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc. unveiled in August that SMAP will break up on Dec. 31, NHK President Katsuto Momii said, "SMAP is huge. Naturally, I want them to appear" on "Kohaku." He also said he was willing to personally negotiate with the band's representatives to make it happen.

The lineup includes 10 individuals and groups who will be performing for the first time on the popular show featuring the year's most successful singers, including Kinki Kids, PUFFY, Hikaru Utada and Shinobu Otake.

As SMAP's appearance is guaranteed to boost ratings, NHK, officially known as Japan Broadcasting Corp., is expected to continue negotiating with Johnny & Associates over a special performance on the annual program, music industry sources said.

SMAP, which was formed in 1988, has participated in "Kohaku" 23 times. Their best known song is "Sekai ni Hitotsu Dake no Hana" (The Only Flower in the World).

