November 24, 2016 16:36

15:17 24 November 2016

Tokyo sees 1st recorded snow accumulation in Nov.

TOKYO, Nov. 24, Kyodo

Snow fell in Tokyo and other parts of eastern Japan on Thursday, the first snow accumulation in the capital in November since 1875 when the government started collecting statistics, with the unusually cold snap disrupting traffic and spiking electricity demand.

East Japan Railway Co. said services on parts of the Ome and Chuo lines were suspended as snow-laden tree branches were sagging over tracks. Other trains including Seibu and Keio services were also delayed, operators said.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said electricity consumption had surged to 95 percent of supply capacity as of 11 a.m. due to rising demand for heating.

