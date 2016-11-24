Close

Kyodo News

November 24, 2016 16:35

15:36 24 November 2016

Puddles found in reactor buildings of Fukushima Daini plant after quake

FUKUSHIMA, Japan, Nov. 24, Kyodo

Puddles of water have been found in reactor buildings of the Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant following a strong earthquake that shook northeastern Japan on Tuesday, the plant operator said Thursday.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said the puddles may have formed from water that slopped out of spent-fuel pools in three of the four reactor buildings at the idled plant during the quake. The utility has yet to confirm whether the water leaked outside the reactor buildings.

All four of the reactors at the plant have been offline since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster. While the complex in Fukushima Prefecture was engulfed by tsunami waves, it escaped a meltdown, unlike the Fukushima Daiichi plant.

