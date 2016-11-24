Nikkei rises for 6th straight day on strong Wall St., yen's fall

The Nikkei index rose for the sixth consecutive trading day Thursday, ending at a roughly 10-and-a-half-month high, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a fresh record overnight while brisk U.S. data boosted the dollar against the yen, buoying export-linked firms.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 170.47 points, or 0.94 percent, from Tuesday at 18,333.41. Tokyo markets were closed Wednesday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 12.46 points, or 0.86 percent, higher at 1,459.96, advancing for the 10th day in a row, the longest winning streak in roughly one-and-a-half years.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, transportation equipment and real estate issues.