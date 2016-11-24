Close

Kyodo News

November 24, 2016 16:35

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:03 24 November 2016

Nikkei rises for 6th straight day on strong Wall St., yen's fall

By Akiko Yasuhara
TOKYO, Nov. 24, Kyodo

The Nikkei index rose for the sixth consecutive trading day Thursday, ending at a roughly 10-and-a-half-month high, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a fresh record overnight while brisk U.S. data boosted the dollar against the yen, buoying export-linked firms.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 170.47 points, or 0.94 percent, from Tuesday at 18,333.41. Tokyo markets were closed Wednesday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 12.46 points, or 0.86 percent, higher at 1,459.96, advancing for the 10th day in a row, the longest winning streak in roughly one-and-a-half years.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, transportation equipment and real estate issues.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 18 months in jail
  2. 19 Nov 2016North Korea holds congress for women for 1st time in 3 decades
  3. 18 Nov 2016Marcos' remains buried at Philippine Heroes' Cemetery
  4. 18 Nov 2016Japan enacts law to better oversee foreign trainees' work environment
  5. 19 Nov 2016Cambodia detects first Zika infection case in years

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete