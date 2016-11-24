Close

Kyodo News

November 24, 2016 19:36

17:55 24 November 2016

Video Advisory (Nov. 24) 1st Nov. snowfall for Tokyo in 54 years

TOKYO, Nov. 24, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

1st Nov. snowfall for Tokyo in 54 years

-- Snow falls in Tokyo and other parts of eastern Japan on Nov. 24, 2016, the first snowfall in November in the capital in 54 years. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the snowfall observed in central Tokyo was 40 days earlier than average and 49 days earlier than the previous year.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15454/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

