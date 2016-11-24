Video Advisory (Nov. 24) 1st Nov. snowfall for Tokyo in 54 years

The following is the latest available news video.

1st Nov. snowfall for Tokyo in 54 years

-- Snow falls in Tokyo and other parts of eastern Japan on Nov. 24, 2016, the first snowfall in November in the capital in 54 years. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the snowfall observed in central Tokyo was 40 days earlier than average and 49 days earlier than the previous year.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15454/)

==Kyodo