Sumo: Kakuryu back on top following rivals' defeats

Yokozuna Kakuryu got back on the winning track on Thursday, the 12th day of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, where he regained his sole lead with an 11-1 record.

A day after suffering his only loss of the 15-day tournament at Fukuoka Kokusai Center, the yokozuna easily took charge of his bout with ozeki Kotoshogiku, steered him to ring's edge and forcing him out to his ninth defeat.

Kakuryu holds a one-win lead over yokozuna Harumafuji, ozeki Kisenosato and surprising No. 15 maegashira Ishiura. Yokozuna Hakuho, ozeki Goeido and No. 3 maegashira Shodai are two back at 9-3.