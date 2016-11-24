H.K. lawmakers-elect appeal disqualification ruling

Two lawmakers-elect appeared in a Hong Kong court Thursday to appeal a disqualification decision made last week following Beijing's constitutional interpretation aimed at blocking anti-China activists from public office.

Sixtus Leung, 30, and Yau Wai-ching, 25, of localist group Youngspiration, which champions self-determination for Hong Kong, were evicted from the legislature after the High Court ruled against them in an unprecedented judicial review case launched by the government over the duo's failure to swear their allegiance to the Basic Law, the mini-constitution in effect since the former British colony was returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

The duo, who displayed a banner reading "Hong Kong is Not China" and used vulgar words that were said to have intimidated China when taking the oath of office, sought to quash the ruling by claiming that the court should stay out of the internal affairs of the legislature under separation of powers and let the president of the Legislative Council rule on whether a member has declined or neglected to take the oath -- a precondition for disqualification.