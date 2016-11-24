19:59 24 November 2016
FEATURE: Prison remodeled to accommodate elderly inmates but draws criticism
By Risa Ominato
ASAHIKAWA, Japan, Nov. 24, Kyodo
Should prison facilities be friendly to aging inmates or remain punitively hard for criminals?
It is a question posed by the prison in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, which was remodeled and reopened earlier this year.
The three-story reinforced concrete building has about 500 private cells, each equipped with a desk, a chair, a wooden bed, a panel TV on the wall and an automated washing stand.
