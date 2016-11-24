Rugby: World Rugby unveils Cup draw venue

Next year's draw for the Rugby World Cup 2019 will be held at Kyoto State Guest House, World Rugby announced Thursday.

In a statement on World Rugby's website, Chairman Bill Beaumont explained the significance of having Kyoto host the draw despite not being a tournament venue.

"The pool draw is an important milestone on the road to Rugby World Cup 2019 as it really drives excitement and momentum both in the host nation and throughout the global rugby family -- it is the moment when teams and fans really start to plan for their Rugby World Cup 2019 experience," Beaumont said.

"Kyoto is synonymous with Japanese culture and heritage and the Kyoto State Guest House is therefore a fitting choice for this prestigious and much-anticipated event."

"The city may not be a match venue for Rugby World Cup 2019, but its selection for the draw reflects our commitment to a tournament that is for all of Japan, with 75 percent of Japan's population within an hour of a match venue. This is Kyoto's opportunity to play its part in what promises to be a very special and ground-breaking Japan 2019 tournament."

The facility, which opened in 2005, has hosted numerous visiting heads of state, including Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi earlier this month.

"It is the first time that the pool draw has been hosted outside of the UK or Ireland," Akira Shimazu, the chief of the 2019 organizing committee, said.

"We are determined to make the most of this opportunity to showcase the very best of Japan to the world, and the best of rugby to Japan. It is very exciting."

"We want to hold a draw that feels Japanese."

