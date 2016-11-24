Close

Kyodo News

November 24, 2016 22:37

20:34 24 November 2016

Abe determined to secure TPP ratification despite bleak outlook

TOKYO, Nov. 24, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe remained resolute Thursday in urging upper house lawmakers to approve the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, despite U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pledge this week to effectively kill the deal by pulling the United States out as soon as he takes office.

"There has not been the least bit of change" to the ruling parties' plan to get the TPP ratified, Abe told an upper house committee.

The prime minister urged lawmakers to stay on track with deliberations that became mired in cross-party grappling Thursday after a senior government spokesman compared the opposition parties' behavior to "professional wrestling in the countryside."

