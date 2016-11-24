Man sentenced to death over robbery murders in Shizuoka

The Shizuoka District Court on Thursday sentenced a 64-year-old man to death over the 2012 murders of a dried fish store owner and one of her employees before robbing the store of money.

In a case without solid evidence such as a murder weapon, Kimiaki Hida, a former employee of the store, had maintained his innocence from the time of his arrest. His lawyers said they will appeal the decision.

In handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Chie Saito said, "Circumstantial evidence strongly suggests the defendant was the murderer."