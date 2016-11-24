Close

Kyodo News

November 24, 2016 22:37

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:26 24 November 2016

Tokyo hit by 1st November snowfall in 54 years

TOKYO, Nov. 24, Kyodo

Snow fell in Tokyo and elsewhere in eastern Japan on Thursday, the first snowfall to hit the Japanese capital in November in 54 years, disrupting traffic and causing electricity usage to spike due to heating demand.

The season's first snow began falling in central Tokyo at around 6:15 a.m., 40 days earlier than average. Snow also fell in Yokohama and other major cities in eastern Japan.

Temperatures in the capital and neighboring prefectures fell to near zero Thursday morning, a level rarely experienced in these areas in November. The freezing temperatures also caused snow to accumulate in Tokyo for the first time in November according to records going back to 1875.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • 1st Nov. snowfall in 54 years as cold air grips Tokyo
  • 1st Nov. snowfall in 54 years as cold air grips Tokyo
  • 1st Nov. snowfall in 54 years as cold air grips Tokyo
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 18 months in jail
  2. 19 Nov 2016North Korea holds congress for women for 1st time in 3 decades
  3. 18 Nov 2016Marcos' remains buried at Philippine Heroes' Cemetery
  4. 18 Nov 2016Japan enacts law to better oversee foreign trainees' work environment
  5. 19 Nov 2016Cambodia detects first Zika infection case in years

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete