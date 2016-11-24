Tokyo hit by 1st November snowfall in 54 years

Snow fell in Tokyo and elsewhere in eastern Japan on Thursday, the first snowfall to hit the Japanese capital in November in 54 years, disrupting traffic and causing electricity usage to spike due to heating demand.

The season's first snow began falling in central Tokyo at around 6:15 a.m., 40 days earlier than average. Snow also fell in Yokohama and other major cities in eastern Japan.

Temperatures in the capital and neighboring prefectures fell to near zero Thursday morning, a level rarely experienced in these areas in November. The freezing temperatures also caused snow to accumulate in Tokyo for the first time in November according to records going back to 1875.