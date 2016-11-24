Close

November 24, 2016 22:37

22:11 24 November 2016

Famous Chinese rights lawyer missing, possibly held by authorities

BEIJING, Nov. 24, Kyodo

One of China's most well-known rights lawyers has been missing since earlier this week and it is feared that he could have been detained by authorities, his wife said Thursday.

Jiang Tianyong cannot be contacted after he told the wife on Monday night he would soon board a train to return to Beijing, after visiting Changsha in central China and met with relatives of an arrested rights lawyer, she told Kyodo News from the United States.

Jiang has criticized Chinese authorities for carrying out a nationwide crackdown on rights lawyers and activists in July last year.

