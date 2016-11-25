12:56 25 November 2016
Japan dismayed at Russia's missile deployment on disputed isles: Abe
TOKYO, Nov. 25, Kyodo
Japan has communicated its dismay to Russia over the deployment of state-of-the-art antiship missile systems on Russian-held islands off northern Japan that are at the center of a long-running territorial row, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday.
"Through diplomatic channels, (Japan) conveyed to (Russia) that (the deployment) is regrettable and is incompatible with our country's stance," Abe told a House of Councillors plenary session.
The deployment came ahead of a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Japan on Dec. 15-16 during which Abe hopes to make progress on the territorial dispute.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.