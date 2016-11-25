Japan dismayed at Russia's missile deployment on disputed isles: Abe

Japan has communicated its dismay to Russia over the deployment of state-of-the-art antiship missile systems on Russian-held islands off northern Japan that are at the center of a long-running territorial row, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday.

"Through diplomatic channels, (Japan) conveyed to (Russia) that (the deployment) is regrettable and is incompatible with our country's stance," Abe told a House of Councillors plenary session.

The deployment came ahead of a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Japan on Dec. 15-16 during which Abe hopes to make progress on the territorial dispute.