Japan, China to hold security talks in Beijing on Mon.

Japanese and Chinese foreign and defense officials will meet in Beijing on Monday for the countries' first bilateral security talks since March 2015, Japan's Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The meeting will involve top officials from each country's foreign and defense ministries, including Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou, the ministry said.

In the upcoming round, North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs as well as tensions in the East China Sea are set to be on the agenda.