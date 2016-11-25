Close

Kyodo News

November 25, 2016 22:45

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:05 25 November 2016

Japan, China to hold security talks in Beijing on Mon.

TOKYO, Nov. 25, Kyodo

Japanese and Chinese foreign and defense officials will meet in Beijing on Monday for the countries' first bilateral security talks since March 2015, Japan's Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The meeting will involve top officials from each country's foreign and defense ministries, including Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou, the ministry said.

In the upcoming round, North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs as well as tensions in the East China Sea are set to be on the agenda.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 19 Nov 2016North Korea holds congress for women for 1st time in 3 decades
  2. 19 Nov 2016Cambodia detects first Zika infection case in years
  3. 19 Nov 2016Vietnamese, Indonesian boats collide in Java Sea, 15 missing
  4. 19 Nov 2016U.S. editorial excerpts
  5. 22 Nov 2016N. Korea says Obama's policy of sanctions, pressure has failed

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete