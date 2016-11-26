16:33 26 November 2016
Japan, China hold forum to promote green business
BEIJING, Nov. 26, Kyodo
Japan and China on Saturday held an annual forum aimed at bolstering business and environmental cooperation involving hundreds of government officials and people from the private sector.
The one-day gathering took place at a major convention center in Beijing, although the pace of reconciliation in the political realm has not yet picked up.
Japanese industry minister Hiroshige Seko and Xu Xiaoshi, chairman of China's powerful National Development and Reform Commission, were among the participants.
