Close

Kyodo News

November 26, 2016 16:51

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:33 26 November 2016

Japan, China hold forum to promote green business

BEIJING, Nov. 26, Kyodo

Japan and China on Saturday held an annual forum aimed at bolstering business and environmental cooperation involving hundreds of government officials and people from the private sector.

The one-day gathering took place at a major convention center in Beijing, although the pace of reconciliation in the political realm has not yet picked up.

Japanese industry minister Hiroshige Seko and Xu Xiaoshi, chairman of China's powerful National Development and Reform Commission, were among the participants.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Nov 2016N. Korea says Obama's policy of sanctions, pressure has failed
  2. 21 Nov 2016Death toll in India train accident passes 140: reports
  3. 21 Nov 2016Australian minister links Lebanese migration to terror
  4. 21 Nov 2016Ceremony held in Taiwan to mourn Japanese who died in Bashi Channel
  5. 21 Nov 2016Japan injects $1.1 million for Khmer Rouge trials in Cambodia

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete