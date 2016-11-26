Close

November 26, 2016 19:52

19:10 26 November 2016

Screening of Japanese whaling documentary begins in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, Kyodo

A Japanese woman who directed a documentary aimed at ending "misconceptions" about the long standing Japanese tradition of whaling and dolphin hunting said Friday she hopes her film will help many Americans learn different perspectives.

"I believe the United States is a country which would listen to opinions different than theirs if they are clearly stated," said Keiko Yagi, as the film "Behind the Cove" began showing in New York that day.

For the film to be nominated for an Academy award next year, the 49-year-old Tokyo native has been fulfilling requirements such as getting documentary shown across the United States.

After the weeklong screening in New York through Thursday, Yagi will fly to California for another weeklong screening in Beverly Hills.

Yagi began making the independent documentary after the International Court of Justice decision in March 2014 that Japan should abandon its so-called research whaling in the Antarctic Ocean drew her attention to the issue.

"In the beginning I did not intend to make a film, I was just trying to find the answer to one question: why is the whale being targeted?" she explained as the impetus for her documentary.

"Behind the Cove" attempts to rebut the 2010 Oscar-winning U.S. film "The Cove," which thrust the small Japanese whaling town of Taiji into the international spotlight with bloody scenes of its annual dolphin hunt.

"Who can judge which animal should be eaten or not?" said Yagi during the Q & A session at the end of the first screening in New York.

She was met with a slew of questions regarding ethics, statistics, as well as politics.

"It is interesting. I thought it brought up a lot of provocative points. I thought it was generally successful in promoting dialogue," said Andy Struck-Marcell, a 35-year-old music editor.

To help fund the cost for screenings in the United States, Yagi raised 5 million yen ($44,000) in crowd-funding.

==Kyodo

