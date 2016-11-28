Close

Kyodo News

November 28, 2016 8:04

07:00 28 November 2016

Japanese Defense Ministry hit by cyberattack, info may have leaked

TOKYO, Nov. 28, Kyodo

The Japanese Defense Ministry and the Self-Defense Forces discovered in September that their shared communication network had suffered a cyberattack that enabled a hacker to penetrate the Ground Self-Defense Force's computer system, ministry sources said Sunday.

Some information may have been leaked in the incident, with an organized attacker such as a nation state strongly suspected, but the full scope of the damage is not clear, the sources said.

Acknowledging that the attack, which penetrated the system through a security loophole, was highly skilled, the ministry immediately raised its cybersecurity alert level. Masakazu Saito, a senior ministry official in charge of cybersecurity issues, declined to comment on the matter.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

