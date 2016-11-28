07:00 28 November 2016
Japanese Defense Ministry hit by cyberattack, info may have leaked
TOKYO, Nov. 28, Kyodo
The Japanese Defense Ministry and the Self-Defense Forces discovered in September that their shared communication network had suffered a cyberattack that enabled a hacker to penetrate the Ground Self-Defense Force's computer system, ministry sources said Sunday.
Some information may have been leaked in the incident, with an organized attacker such as a nation state strongly suspected, but the full scope of the damage is not clear, the sources said.
Acknowledging that the attack, which penetrated the system through a security loophole, was highly skilled, the ministry immediately raised its cybersecurity alert level. Masakazu Saito, a senior ministry official in charge of cybersecurity issues, declined to comment on the matter.
