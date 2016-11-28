Thyroid cancer fund to offer medical costs to patients

A fund supporting children with thyroid cancer in the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis said Monday it will pay a portion of medical costs for young people with the disease in the prefecture and elsewhere in Japan.

The fund called 3.11 Children's Fund for Thyroid Cancer will offer up to 200,000 yen ($1,786) to each sufferer aged 25 and under in 15 prefectures mainly in northeastern and eastern Japan including Tokyo.

The regions were selected in accordance with various atmospheric dispersion models of radioactive iodine spreading in the nuclear crisis, so as to help not only young people living in Fukushima but also those affected in other parts of the country.