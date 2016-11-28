Close

Kyodo News

November 28, 2016 17:07

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:02 28 November 2016

Thyroid cancer fund to offer medical costs to patients

TOKYO, Nov. 28, Kyodo

A fund supporting children with thyroid cancer in the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis said Monday it will pay a portion of medical costs for young people with the disease in the prefecture and elsewhere in Japan.

The fund called 3.11 Children's Fund for Thyroid Cancer will offer up to 200,000 yen ($1,786) to each sufferer aged 25 and under in 15 prefectures mainly in northeastern and eastern Japan including Tokyo.

The regions were selected in accordance with various atmospheric dispersion models of radioactive iodine spreading in the nuclear crisis, so as to help not only young people living in Fukushima but also those affected in other parts of the country.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Nov 2016N. Korea says Obama's policy of sanctions, pressure has failed
  2. 25 Nov 2016U.N. rights expert seeks accountability for abuses in N. Korea
  3. 22 Nov 2016Currency ban prompts Indian firms to offer cashless payment options
  4. 22 Nov 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  5. 22 Nov 2016Motor Racing: Malaysia to drop F1 after 2018: minister

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete