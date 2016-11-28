19:38 28 November 2016
Japan, China hold 1st security dialogue in nearly 2 years
BEIJING, Nov. 28, Kyodo
Japan and China held Monday a security dialogue involving senior diplomats and defense officials for the first time in nearly two years.
The talks in Beijing took place as the two countries are trying to set up a maritime and aerial communication mechanism to avert accidental clashes in and above the East China Sea where China has been asserting its claim to a group of tiny islands controlled by Japan.
The meeting was held also before Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's possible first visit to Japan next month since taking office in 2013 to attend a trilateral summit involving the two countries and South Korea.
