Kyodo News

November 29, 2016 20:16

17:59 29 November 2016

Video Advisory (Nov. 29) Police arrest pop singer Aska again for alleged meth use

TOKYO, Nov. 29, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Police arrest pop singer Aska again for alleged meth use

-- Police arrest pop singer-songwriter Aska, one-half of the once popular duo Chage and Aska, on Nov. 28, 2016, for using methamphetamine while on parole for a 2014 drug offense. Aska, whose real name is Shigeaki Miyazaki, denied the charge, according to the police.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15476/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

