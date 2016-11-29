17:59 29 November 2016
Video Advisory (Nov. 29) Police arrest pop singer Aska again for alleged meth use
Police arrest pop singer Aska again for alleged meth use
-- Police arrest pop singer-songwriter Aska, one-half of the once popular duo Chage and Aska, on Nov. 28, 2016, for using methamphetamine while on parole for a 2014 drug offense. Aska, whose real name is Shigeaki Miyazaki, denied the charge, according to the police.
