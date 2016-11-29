Video Advisory (Nov. 29) Police arrest pop singer Aska again for alleged meth use

The following is the latest available news video.

Police arrest pop singer Aska again for alleged meth use

-- Police arrest pop singer-songwriter Aska, one-half of the once popular duo Chage and Aska, on Nov. 28, 2016, for using methamphetamine while on parole for a 2014 drug offense. Aska, whose real name is Shigeaki Miyazaki, denied the charge, according to the police.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15476/)

==Kyodo