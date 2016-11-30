09:27 30 November 2016
Japan's industrial output up 0.1% in October
TOKYO, Nov. 30, Kyodo
Japan's industrial output in October rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent from the previous month, up for the third straight month, the government said Wednesday.
The index of output at factories and mines stood at 98.5 against the base of 100 in 2010, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report.
The government left its basic assessment intact, saying industrial production shows signs of increasing at a moderate pace.
