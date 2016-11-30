Close

Kyodo News

November 30, 2016 11:21

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

09:27 30 November 2016

Japan's industrial output up 0.1% in October

TOKYO, Nov. 30, Kyodo

Japan's industrial output in October rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent from the previous month, up for the third straight month, the government said Wednesday.

The index of output at factories and mines stood at 98.5 against the base of 100 in 2010, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report.

The government left its basic assessment intact, saying industrial production shows signs of increasing at a moderate pace.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Nov 2016U.N. rights expert seeks accountability for abuses in N. Korea
  2. 25 Nov 2016Sea Shepherd's new high-speed ship prepares to engage Japan whalers
  3. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 36 in Iran
  4. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 43 in Iran
  5. 25 Nov 2016Malaysia to summon Myanmar envoy over persecution of Rohingya

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete