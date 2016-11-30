U.N. Security Council to tighten sanctions against N. Korea

The U.N. Security Council is set to adopt a new sanctions resolution against North Korea on Wednesday, ramping up earlier punitive measures following the reclusive country's fifth and largest nuclear test in September.

The 17-page resolution is to be adopted by the 15-member council after the text was settled upon in protracted negotiations between the United States, its author, and China, Pyongyang's closest ally and major trading partner.

The centerpiece of the fresh sanctions is a cap on North Korea's coal exports that could choke off funding sources for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs if implemented to the full extent.

According to a draft, the resolution will set an upper limit on North Korea's coal exports at $400.9 million or 7.5 million tons per year, whichever is lower, starting on Jan. 1. The measure is expected to cut the country's hard currency revenues by at least $700 million annually.

The new resolution is intended to close loopholes in the previous sanctions resolution adopted by the Security Council in March in response to Pyongyang's fourth nuclear test in January and its subsequent rocket launch using ballistic missile technology, both of which are banned under past resolutions.

Although the March resolution contained provisions limiting U.N. member states from importing North Korean coal, iron and iron ore, an exceptional clause covering transactions for "livelihood purposes" has undermined its effectiveness.

Chinese coal imports from North Korea have surged in recent months, raising concerns that the deals are generating revenue for Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

The new U.N. Security Council resolution will also impose additional punitive measures, including a ban on exports of copper, nickel, silver and zinc that provide an additional $100 million per year, according to the draft.

The sanctions will be expanded to cover other wide-ranging areas as well. U.N. member nations will be obliged in principle to suspend scientific and technical cooperation involving persons or groups officially sponsored by, or representing, North Korea.

The resolution will prohibit Pyongyang from using real property that the country owns or leases in other U.N. member states for any purpose other than diplomatic or consular activities.

It will also call on U.N. member states to limit the number of bank accounts to one per North Korean diplomatic mission and one per diplomat at banks and cut the number of staff at the country's foreign missions on their soil.

Furthermore, 11 individuals and 10 entities connected to the North's weapons development will be added to the U.N. sanctions blacklist, which provides for a global travel ban and an asset freeze, according to the draft.

The United States and China have spent about two and a half months negotiating the latest resolution, which is the sixth raft of U.N. sanctions imposed on Pyongyang since its first nuclear test in 2006.

North Korea has heightened tensions by drastically increasing its nuclear and missile testing this year. It conducted the latest nuclear test on Sept. 9 following one in January, and also carried out more than 20 ballistic missile tests this year.

