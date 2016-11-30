Haruki Murakami's new novel to go on sale in February

Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami will release a new novel in February, its publisher Shinchosha Publishing Co. said Wednesday, without disclosing the title, theme or date of release.

Murakami, 67, released his previous novel -- "Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage" -- in April 2013 and a collection of short stories entitled "Onna no Inai Otokotachi" ("Men Without Women") in April 2014. The two books were published by Bungeishunju Ltd.

He released a long piece "1Q84" from "Book 1" through "Book 3" via Shinchosa Publishing in 2009 and 2010.

Murakami is one of Japan's best-known contemporary novelists and often touted as a candidate for the Nobel Prize for literature.

==Kyodo