Olympics: Rio organizers confident of successful 2020 Tokyo Games

Organizers of the Olympics and Paralympics held in Rio de Janeiro this year expressed confidence Wednesday that their successors for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo will be able to stage the multisport event successfully.

"I have no doubt about the capacity and the way Tokyo will deliver" the games, said Carlos Nuzman, head of the 2016 Rio Games organizing committee in the closing plenary session of the three-day debriefing in Tokyo, organized by the International Olympic Committee.

He recalled the challenges faced in holding the first Olympics in South America amid a national political turmoil that developed in its lead-up, and said his team was able to overcome them and deliver "marvelous" games, as the event was described by IOC President Thomas Bach at the Aug. 21 closing ceremony.