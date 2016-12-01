U.N. Security Council strengthens sanctions against N. Korea

The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on North Korea in response to its fifth and largest nuclear test in September, placing a cap on the defiant country's coal exports to China.

The 15-member council unanimously adopted a sanctions resolution after protracted negotiations between the United States, its author, and China, the North's closest ally and major trading partner.

"The Security Council has today taken strong action on one of the most enduring and pressing peace and security challenges of our time: the nuclear and ballistic missile activities of (North Korea). I welcome the unanimous adoption of this new resolution," U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon said after the vote.

The centerpiece of the fresh sanctions is a cap on North Korea's coal exports -- the cash-strapped state's biggest export -- that could choke off funding sources for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs if implemented to the full extent.

The resolution set an upper limit on the North's coal exports at $400.9 million or 7.5 million tons per year, whichever is lower, starting on Jan. 1. The measure is expected to cut the country's hard currency revenues by at least $700 million annually.

It also imposed additional punitive measures on Pyongyang, including a ban on exports of copper, nickel, silver and zinc that provide an additional $100 million per year, as well as on the sale of giant bronze statues mostly to African nations.

"We highly evaluated Resolution 2321 adopted unanimously," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a statement, adding that it "reflects the international community's intention to take tough measures that are in a completely different dimension" from past ones.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power warned that the Security Council "will impose ever harsher consequences on those responsible" as long as Pyongyang "pursues this dangerous and destabilizing path."

The new resolution is intended to close loopholes in the previous sanctions resolution adopted by the Security Council in March in response to Pyongyang's fourth nuclear test in January and its subsequent rocket launch using ballistic missile technology, both of which are banned under past resolutions.

Although the March resolution contained provisions limiting U.N. member states from importing North Korean coal, iron and iron ore, an exceptional clause covering transactions for "livelihood purposes" has undermined its effectiveness.

Chinese coal imports from the North have surged in recent months, raising concerns that the deals are generating revenue for the Kim Jong Un regime's nuclear and missile programs. China is believed to be the only country buying North Korean coal.

The United States and China have spent nearly three months negotiating the latest resolution, which is the sixth raft of U.N. sanctions imposed on Pyongyang since its first nuclear test in 2006.

North Korea has heightened tensions by drastically increasing its nuclear and missile testing this year. It conducted the latest nuclear test on Sept. 9 following one in January, and also carried out more than 20 ballistic missile tests this year.

While stating Beijing's objection to the North's nuclear tests, Chinese Ambassador Liu Jieyi pointed to the need to ease the tension on the Korean Peninsula by all parties concerned.

He branded the planned U.S. deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense antimissile system in South Korea as "neither conducive to the realization of the goal of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, nor helpful to the maintenance of peace and stability on the peninsula."

The sanctions have been expanded to cover other wide-ranging areas as well. U.N. member nations are now obliged in principle to suspend scientific and technical cooperation involving persons or groups officially sponsored by, or representing, North Korea.

The resolution prohibited Pyongyang from using real property that the country owns or leases in other U.N. member states for any purpose other than diplomatic or consular activities.

It also called on U.N. member states to limit the number of bank accounts to one per North Korean diplomatic mission and one per diplomat at banks and cut the number of staff at the country's foreign missions on their soil.

Furthermore, 11 individuals and 10 entities connected to the North's weapons development have been added to the U.N. sanctions blacklist, which provides for a global travel ban and an asset freeze.

"This (is) a very strong, robust (sanctions) regime. No country in my opinion can last too long under these kinds of sanctions," South Korean Ambassador Oh Joon said. "Even if North Korea is very secluded, cut off from the rest of the world, no country is an island. North Korea is not an island, either."

