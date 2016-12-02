U.N. chief apologizes to Haitians over cholera outbreak

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon apologized Thursday for the international body's role in a 2010 cholera outbreak in Haiti that claimed more than 9,000 lives.

Experts say the infectious disease was introduced to the country by a contingent of U.N. peacekeepers dispatched in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake nearly six years ago.

"On behalf of the United Nations, I want to say very clearly: we apologize to the Haitian people," Ban said in three languages --Creole, French and in English -- at a special session called to announce a new approach to helping address the issue there.

"We simply did not do enough with regard to the cholera outbreak and its spread in Haiti," he noted, adding that the episode had blemished the U.N.'s reputation. "We are profoundly sorry for our role."

The carefully worded apology, which avoided mention of who brought cholera to Haiti, followed Ban's earlier admission of the international body's moral responsibility to the victims in the aftermath of a court decision.

In August, a U.S. federal appeals panel upheld the United Nations' immunity from a class action suit filed on behalf of thousands of victims who claimed the international body was responsible.

Ban, who will step down from his post on Dec. 31 after serving two five-year terms, made the apology on the first day of his last month in office.

Speaking to member states and appealing for financial support, he outlined the plan to assist the country by providing $400 million to be distributed over two years. While one track focuses on an intensified effort to wipe out cholera, another track is intended to help the Haitians who are most directly impacted.

"The United Nations should seize this opportunity to address a tragedy that also has damaged our reputation and global mission," he said. "The criticism will persist unless we do what is right for those affected."

==Kyodo