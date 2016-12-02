Golf: Matsuyama off to strong start at Hero World Challenge

Hideki Matsuyama took sole possession of second place after the first round of the Hero World Challenge on Thursday in the Bahamas, while Tiger Woods was less impressive in his comeback to competitive golf after a long injury layoff.

Matsuyama shot a 7-under-par 65 to sit one shot behind leader J. B. Holmes of the United States at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas in the annual tournament hosted by Woods, who is making his return to the PGA Tour for the first time since August 2015.

Woods failed to shake off the rust and play like a 14-time major winner with two double bogeys in the last three holes, but still took center stage with glimpses of his old form, finishing 17th out of 18 players with a 1-over 73.

The tournament, held in the luxury resort community and which benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation, is recognized as an unofficial money event by the PGA Tour.

