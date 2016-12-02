Casino bill clears Japan Diet panel after rapid deliberation

A bill to legalize forms of casino gambling in Japan passed a lower house committee Friday, following a deliberation period that totaled a matter of hours over just three working days.

The bill gained support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, while two of the panel's three members from the LDP's coalition partner Komeito, which is backed by major lay-Buddhist organization Soka Gakkai, opposed the bill out of concern it could worsen the issue of gambling addiction and other social ills.

Opposition parties fiercely condemned the speed with which the committee chairman, an LDP lawmaker, put the bill to a vote.