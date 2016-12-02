Close

December 2, 2016 23:41

22:18 2 December 2016

Japanese smash-hit animation "your name." hits Chinese screens

BEIJING, Dec. 2, Kyodo

Japanese smash-hit animated film "your name." hit Chinese screens on Friday, already raking in millions in ticket sales, despite years of tense political relations.

The film, directed by Makoto Shinkai, which took Japan by storm, will be shown at as many as 7,000 theaters across China, the world's second-largest movie market.

According to China's popular website for cinema tickets, Maoyan.com, box-office sales topped 70 million yuan (about $10 million) as of around 8:30 p.m. in its first day of release.

