Close

Kyodo News

December 3, 2016 2:42

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

23:57 2 December 2016

Kishida, Putin meet for final preparation of Japan-Russia summit

ST. PETERSBURG, Dec. 2, Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Friday to make final preparations for a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Russian leader later this month.

With a decades-old territorial dispute over Russia-controlled, Japan-claimed islands on the agenda at the upcoming Abe-Putin summit on Dec. 15 in Japan, Kishida is set to hand a letter from Abe to Putin during the meeting in St. Petersburg, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

Kishida will also meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday in Moscow.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Nov 2016Suspect arrested after Japanese woman raped at Indian resort
  2. 29 Nov 2016China's vice president to attend Castro's funeral
  3. 29 Nov 2016Aircraft carrying Brazil soccer team crashes in Colombia: reports
  4. 29 Nov 2016Air traffic system glitch causes flight suspensions in H.K.
  5. 29 Nov 2016U.S. editorial excerpts

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete