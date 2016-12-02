23:57 2 December 2016
Kishida, Putin meet for final preparation of Japan-Russia summit
ST. PETERSBURG, Dec. 2, Kyodo
Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Friday to make final preparations for a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Russian leader later this month.
With a decades-old territorial dispute over Russia-controlled, Japan-claimed islands on the agenda at the upcoming Abe-Putin summit on Dec. 15 in Japan, Kishida is set to hand a letter from Abe to Putin during the meeting in St. Petersburg, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
Kishida will also meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday in Moscow.
