Taxi rams into Fukuoka hospital, 3 dead, 7 injured

A taxi rammed into a hospital in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka on Saturday, leaving a married couple and a man dead and seven injured, police said.

The police arrested Tatsuo Matsuoka, the 64-year-old driver of the taxi, at the scene. The taxi slammed into Harasanshin Hospital in Fukuoka's Hakata Ward shortly after 5 p.m. and seven people were taken to hospitals.

The white-colored taxi, which did not carry a passenger, broke through a glass window near the entrance of the hospital and went inside a lounge, hitting people there. Matsuoka was quoted by the police as saying the brakes did not work.