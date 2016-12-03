23:19 3 December 2016
Taxi rams into Fukuoka hospital, 3 dead, 7 injured
FUKUOKA, Dec. 3, Kyodo
A taxi rammed into a hospital in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka on Saturday, leaving a married couple and a man dead and seven injured, police said.
The police arrested Tatsuo Matsuoka, the 64-year-old driver of the taxi, at the scene. The taxi slammed into Harasanshin Hospital in Fukuoka's Hakata Ward shortly after 5 p.m. and seven people were taken to hospitals.
The white-colored taxi, which did not carry a passenger, broke through a glass window near the entrance of the hospital and went inside a lounge, hitting people there. Matsuoka was quoted by the police as saying the brakes did not work.
