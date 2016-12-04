15:29 4 December 2016
Malaysia's Najib condemns violence against Muslim Rohingya at rally
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 4, Kyodo
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak decried the violence against Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya minority at a large-scale protest rally here Sunday.
Najib joined several thousand Malaysians and Rohingya refugees living here at the rally in Stadium Titiwangsa in the city center.
"We want to send a signal to the Myanmar government. We want to tell (Myanmar leader) Aung San Suu Kyi, enough is enough!" he said in a speech that was aired live over local television channels.
