Malaysia's Najib condemns violence against Muslim Rohingya at rally

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak decried the violence against Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya minority at a large-scale protest rally here Sunday.

Najib joined several thousand Malaysians and Rohingya refugees living here at the rally in Stadium Titiwangsa in the city center.

"We want to send a signal to the Myanmar government. We want to tell (Myanmar leader) Aung San Suu Kyi, enough is enough!" he said in a speech that was aired live over local television channels.