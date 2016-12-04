Close

Kyodo News

December 4, 2016 23:57

20:56 4 December 2016

Japan, Russia to create 100 bil. yen fund to boost economic ties

TOKYO, Dec. 4, Kyodo

Japan and Russia have decided to create a 100 billion yen ($880 million) fund with the aim of promoting economic cooperation, sources close to the matter said Sunday.

The planned fund will be set up probably next year, with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the Russian Direct Investment Fund splitting the capital, the sources said.

In boosting economic ties with Russia, Japan aims to make progress in the decades-old territorial disputes over Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido.

