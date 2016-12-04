Close

December 4, 2016 23:57

21:57 4 December 2016

Baseball: Oh mentor Arakawa dies at 86 of cardiac arrest

TOKYO, Dec. 4, Kyodo

Hiroshi Arakawa, the batting coach of baseball legend Sadaharu Oh at the Yomiuri Giants in the 1960s famous for equipping him his flamingo stance, died Sunday of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Tokyo. He was 86.

Arakawa joined the Mainichi Orions in 1953 and played nine years as an outfielder, batting .251 with 503 hits, 16 home runs and 172 RBIs.

He joined the Giants in 1962 a year after his retirement and helped the team during its golden era. Oh, the Japanese baseball Hall of Famer, went on to lead all of organized baseball with 868 career home runs.

