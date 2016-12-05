Close

December 5, 2016 15:03

14:46 5 December 2016

Abe vows to move treaty talks forward with Putin despite difficulty

TOKYO, Dec. 5, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged Monday the difficulty of concluding a postwar peace treaty with Russia and resolving a territorial dispute, but reiterated his determination to make progress on the issues in talks with President Vladimir Putin next week.

"(The territorial row) is not a simple issue that can be resolved with a single summit...but I want to move it forward step by step under a relationship of trust with Putin," Abe told a meeting with senior officials of his government and ruling party lawmakers.

Abe and Putin are scheduled to meet in Abe's home prefecture of Yamaguchi in western Japan on Dec. 15, and are then expected to hold a second summit in Tokyo on Dec. 16.

