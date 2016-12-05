Japan anime "your name." tops China box office on opening weekend

Japan's smash-hit animated film "your name." topped China's box office on its opening weekend, raking in 285 million yuan ($41 million) in ticket sales since hitting Chinese screens on Friday.

According to China's popular website for cinema tickets, Maoyan.com, the weekend box office revenue scored by Makoto Shinkai's blockbuster love story was the highest among Japanese films released in China this year. The movie will be shown at as many as 7,000 cinemas across China, the world's second largest film market.

The time-travel romance, which was first released in Japan in late August and swiftly took the country by storm, may possibly overtake the animated film "Stand By Me Doraemon" to become the highest-grossing Japanese film in China of all time, the website projected.