Close

Kyodo News

December 6, 2016 9:08

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

08:40 6 December 2016

White House welcomes Abe's planned visit to Pearl Harbor

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, Kyodo

The White House on Monday welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's announcement that he will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama later this month to honor victims of Japan's attack on Dec. 7, 1941 that pulled the United States into World War II.

"I think that most Americans would warmly receive the sentiment that he expressed in his statement earlier today," White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said, citing Abe's resolve to never repeat the tragedy of war and to send a message about the value of reconciliation between the two former adversaries.

Speaking at a press briefing, Earnest said some American veterans and survivors of World War II "may feel personally embittered," but that he is "confident that many will set aside their own personal bitterness...because they recognize how important this moment is for the United States."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Nov 2016Rohingya persecution may amount to crimes against humanity: U.N.
  2. 2 Dec 2016Singapore slaps penalties on more banks amid 1MDB scandal probe
  3. 3 Dec 2016Int'l Red Cross chief begins 1-week trip to N. Korea
  4. 1 Dec 20162 arrested over bomb left near U.S. Embassy in Manila
  5. 2 Dec 2016Hong Kong gov't sues 4 more lawmakers in oath-taking saga

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete