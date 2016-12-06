Japan foreign minister to accompany Abe to Pearl Harbor

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday he will accompany Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when Abe becomes the first sitting Japanese leader to visit Pearl Harbor later this month.

Abe's visit to the site of Japan's attack on Dec. 7, 1941 that pulled the United States into World War II will "show the reconciliation between Japan and the United States," Kishida told reporters.

Asked whether Abe should offer an apology for the attack during the trip, Kishida said the visit is aimed at "consoling the souls of the victims and to demonstrate a strong resolve into the future to never repeat the horrors of war."