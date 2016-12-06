S. Korean tycoons face parliamentary questioning over scandal

Nine South Korean tycoons faced questioning on Tuesday at a parliamentary hearing into the influence-peddling scandal implicating embattled President Park Geun Hye's longtime confidante Choi Soon Sil.

Among them were Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae Yong, Hyundai Motor Co. Chairman Chung Mong Koo, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae Won, LG Group Chairman Koo Bon Moo and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong Bin.

The appearance of the nation's leading business owners before a parliamentary hearing is the first such event in 28 years, according to local media.