U.S. defense chief inspects Japan's largest naval vessel

Visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter on Tuesday inspected Japan's largest naval vessel since World War II, the Izumo helicopter carrier, at a Maritime Self-Defense Force base southwest of Tokyo.

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada told a press conference in Tokyo that she will meet Carter on Wednesday to reaffirm the strength of the bilateral alliance and discuss the challenges they should address, saying it is important to do so ahead of the transition to the new U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump.

The talks are expected to "lead to close cooperation between Japan and the United States hereafter," Inada said.