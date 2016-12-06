Close

Kyodo News

December 6, 2016 15:10

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:28 6 December 2016

Revised law increases police powers against online stalking

TOKYO, Dec. 6, Kyodo

Japan's parliament enacted a revised law Tuesday to tackle online stalking in response to an increase in harassment cases involving social media.

The revised law will cover a wide range of stalking acts such as repeatedly sending messages on social networking services and persistent postings on an individual blog.

It will also strengthen penalties for stalking, raising the prison term to up to a year from up to six months under the current legislation, while making it possible for public prosecutors to indict suspects without victims' accusations, which are necessary at present.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Nov 2016Rohingya persecution may amount to crimes against humanity: U.N.
  2. 2 Dec 2016Singapore slaps penalties on more banks amid 1MDB scandal probe
  3. 3 Dec 2016Int'l Red Cross chief begins 1-week trip to N. Korea
  4. 1 Dec 20162 arrested over bomb left near U.S. Embassy in Manila
  5. 2 Dec 2016Hong Kong gov't sues 4 more lawmakers in oath-taking saga

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete