Revised law increases police powers against online stalking

Japan's parliament enacted a revised law Tuesday to tackle online stalking in response to an increase in harassment cases involving social media.

The revised law will cover a wide range of stalking acts such as repeatedly sending messages on social networking services and persistent postings on an individual blog.

It will also strengthen penalties for stalking, raising the prison term to up to a year from up to six months under the current legislation, while making it possible for public prosecutors to indict suspects without victims' accusations, which are necessary at present.