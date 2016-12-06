Close

Kyodo News

December 6, 2016 15:11

14:02 6 December 2016

Japan's greenhouse gas emissions fall for 2nd straight year

TOKYO, Dec. 6, Kyodo

Japan's greenhouse gas emissions fell 3.0 percent in fiscal 2015 from a year earlier, declining for the second straight year, the Environment Ministry said in a preliminary report released Tuesday.

The fall was partly thanks to further reduction in power consumption at houses, offices and commercial facilities, it said.

Japan's greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal 2015 were 5.2 percent below fiscal 2005 levels, meaning the country has already met its goal of a 3.8 percent cut by fiscal 2020.

